2 workers killed in Indianapolis restaurant; suspects caught on camera

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating after two men were fatally shot during a robbery at an east side restaurant late Tuesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to Jordan’s Fish & Chicken in the 9100 block of E. 21st Street around 1 a.m. Police say two men in hoodies robbed the restaurant around 11 pm.

Two men in their late 30s or early 40s were found shot in the back of the building, according to police. The men — both employees of Jordan’s — were pronounced dead at the scene.

The men have been identified as 34-year-old Wesam Sammour and 36-year-old Ammar Shatnawi. Family members told WISH-TV that both victims recently moved to Indianapolis from the country of Jordan.

Police released surveillance video of the incident Wednesday afternoon, showing a man in a red hoodie and a man in a navy blue hoodie jump the counter before shooting the employees. Both suspects are thought to be in their late 20s or early 30s.

Investigators believe the suspects were inside the restaurant for about two minutes.

Police were called around 1 am after a concerned family member stopped by the restaurant to check on one of the men.

Loyal customers showed up to Jordan’s after learning about the deadly shootings.

Some said prayers in front of the restaurant, and others left candles and stuffed animals.

“I hope you rot in Hell, I really do,” said Lillie McCullough, a customer who said she had that message for the suspects.

IMPD Major Richard Riddle made a plea for anyone who knows who did it to call the police.

IMPD has more footage of the shooting but are not releasing it out of respect for the families left behind, and for investigative purposes.

On Thursday, some community groups will hold a news conference asking asking the city to help deter criminal activity in local neighborhoods.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).