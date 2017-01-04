Billy Joel parody lists sad history of Browns QBs since 1999

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) – The Cleveland Browns are compared to a dumpster fire in a parody video set to the tune of Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire.’
The video was created by the staff of Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd’s ‘The Herd.’
Set to the tune of the famous Billy Joel song, the lyrics rattle off a list of Browns quarterbacks since 1999.
The song then ends by declaring:
The Browns are a dumpster fire
You can be their QB
But only briefly
The Browns are a dumpster fire
You know their season’s done
Because they’re in week 1