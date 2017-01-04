Billy Joel parody lists sad history of Browns QBs since 1999

nbc4-icon By Published:

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) – The Cleveland Browns are compared to a dumpster fire in a parody video set to the tune of Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire.’

The video was created by the staff of Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd’s ‘The Herd.’

Set to the tune of the famous Billy Joel song, the lyrics rattle off a list of Browns quarterbacks since 1999.

The song then ends by declaring:

The Browns are a dumpster fire

You can be their QB

But only briefly

The Browns are a dumpster fire

You know their season’s done

Because they’re in week 1

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s