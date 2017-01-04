Blue Jackets now odds-on favorites to win Stanley Cup

nbc4-icon By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In the midst of a 16-game winning streak, the Blue Jackets are now the Las Vegas odds-on favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

Sportsbook Bovada released odds Tuesday listing the Blue Jackets with 7-1 odds to win it all. The same outfit listed the Blue Jackets at 28-1 odds earlier in the season, TSN reported.

The Blue Jackets have not lost a game since November 26. On Thursday, they will attempt to tie the all-time winning streak record when they play the Washington Capitals.

  1. Columbus Blue Jackets: 7/1
  2. Chicago Blackhawks: 15/2
  3. Minnesota Wild: 8/1
  4. Pittsburgh Penguins: 8/1
  5. New York Rangers: 9/1
  6. Montreal Canadiens: 14/1
  7. Washington Capitals: 14/1
  8. Edmonton Oilers: 16/1
  9. St. Louis Blues: 16/1
  10. San Jose Sharks: 16/1
  11. Anaheim Ducks: 20/1
  12. Ottawa Senators: 25/1
  13. Tampa Bay Lightning: 25/1
  14. Boston Bruins: 28/1
  15. Calgary Flames: 28/1
  16. Los Angeles Kings: 28/1
  17. Dallas Stars: 33/1
  18. Nashville Predators: 33/1
  19. Philadelphia Flyers: 33/1
  20. Toronto Maple Leafs: 40/1
  21. Winnipeg Jets: 50/1
  22. Florida Panthers: 66/1
  23. Vancouver Canucks: 100/1
  24. Buffalo Sabres: 150/1
  25. Carolina Hurricanes: 150/1
  26. Detroit Red Wings: 150/1
  27. New Jersey Devils: 150/1
  28. New York Islanders: 150/1
  29. Arizona Coyotes: 500/1
  30. Colorado Avalanche: 500/1

