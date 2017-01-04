Chillicothe woman arrested for OVI with three children in car

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) – A Chillicothe woman is facing charges after police say she was driving under the influence of drugs while her children were in the car.

According to Chillicothe police, an officer saw a four-door Pontiac driving erotically on East Main Street turning onto Leggett Avenue. The driver allegedly ran over the curb while going the wrong way down the road before going back over to the other side.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Brittany Hopkins, then pulled up to a home on the 900 block of Gilmore Street. Two children, ages eight and four ran from the car and into the home.

The officer also observed a one-year-old child in a rear car seat.

According to police, Hopkins had slurred speech and said that she was driving recklessly because she had three kids in the car and her grandparents were arguing with her. She also attributed the problems to maintenance issues with the car, police said.

The officer said that Hopkins admitted to smoking a joint two hours before. She also admitted to using Suboxone and Klonopin, police said. She told police she had a prescription for Suboxone.

A search of her vehicle turned up one and a half marijuana cigarettes.

Hopkins was arrested for OVI and taken to the Ross County Jail. She was also charged with child three counts of child endangering, driving with a suspended license and failure to control.

The children were released into the custody of their father.