Dempsey Middle School student serious injured after being struck by car

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A 13-year-old girl is listed in serious condition at Nationwide Children’s Hospital after being struck by a car while she was crossing the street this morning.

Police say it happened around 7:11am this morning at the intersection of Troy Road at Barrett Street in Delaware.

The child was struck by a Toyota while she was crossing the street. She was rushed to Grady Memorial before being taken to Nationwide Childrens.

Her injuries are described as “very serious.”

Police say the driver of the vehicle did stop. The intersection remains closed while police investigate, but they expect the area to reopen to traffic later this morning.

