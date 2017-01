COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett will be back for more next year.

Barrett announced he is returning for his senior season on Thursday.

“Much love to Buckeye Nation and thank God for the blessings,” he wrote on his social media accounts.

