Man charged with murder in death of girlfriend’s young son

associated-press-logo By Published:
police-lights

CLEVELAND (AP) – A 20-year-old Cleveland man has been charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 9-month-old son.

Cleveland.com reports a Cleveland Municipal Court judge on Wednesday set bond at $500,000 for Matthew Torres, who is charged in the death of Julian Garcia-Fonesca. Authorities say Julian was fatally injured while Torres was baby-sitting him and his 2-year-old brother last month.

Police say the children’s mother returned home from work Dec. 17 and found Julian struggling to breathe and with cuts on his face. He later died at a hospital.

Court records show the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled Julian’s death a homicide caused by lacerations to the liver.

Court records don’t indicate if Torres has an attorney.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s