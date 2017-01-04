Missing 12-year-old girl last seen at school

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a 12-year-old girl last seen Wednesday at school.

Ola S. Al Tameemi, 12 was last seen at Finland Middle School. Police say it is unknown whether or not she was dropped off or rode a school bus home.

She is described as a white female standing 4’10” and weighing 90 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown top with white writing, blue pants, gray Nike book bag and blue and white Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.