Olentangy Liberty remembers classmate lost in plane crash

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — Students at Olentangy Liberty High School returned to classes without one of their own today. Jack Fleming was a 10th grader on board a small plane piloted by his father that crashed last week into Lake Erie. Recent graduate Megan Casey was also on the plane.

Hundreds of students poured out of Olentangy Liberty High School after a long day of class. Students walk to their cars to head home, while other board buses after a day of reflection and processing. Grief counselors were on hand to help anyone struggling with the news of last Thursday’s small plane crash in Lake Erie with classmate Jack Fleming and graduate Megan Casey on board.

A number of teachers chose to address the topic with their students in class, according to students. They also said blue ribbons showing support for the Fleming and Casey families were hanging inside the school building.

Meanwhile, the Ohio State School for the Blind also has grief counselors on hand. The youngest Fleming brother, Andrew, attended the school.

A statement From interim superintendent Denyse Woods says, “Our thoughts go out to the Fleming family and friends as they continue to search for answers.” “Our primary concern now is to provide resources and support to our students and staff members impacted by this tragedy.”