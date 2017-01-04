OSU LB McMillan to enter the 2017 NFL draft

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University linebacker Raekwon McMillan is entering the 2017 NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

McMillan is the third Buckeye to make the announcement that he is turning pro. Malik Hooker and Gareon Conley also say they are entering the draft.

