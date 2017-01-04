Patient walks away from Twin Valley Behavioral Hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Officials are looking for a man who walked away from Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, 29-year-old Tony D. Packer failed to return from court-approved leave from the Twin Valley facility Wednesday.

Packer was last seen eating lunch at a restaurant in the area of West Broad Street and Wilson Road around noon Wednesday.

The hospital notified police and the Ohio State highway Patrol to ensure Packer’s safe return.

Packer was charged with felonious assault, receiving stolen property and failure to comply out of an incident in March 2009.

In June 2015, he was found not guilty by reason of insanity and committed to Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare.

Officials don’t believe he is a risk to himself or others but say they are concerned because he is not dressed for cold weather.

Packer is described as a 29-year-old black male, approximately 5’07”, weighing around 180 pounds