Paul Ryan discourages congressman’s son from ‘dabbing’ during swearing-in

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — A new congressman’s son thought Dad’s swearing-in ceremony was a perfect time to “dab,” but House Speaker Paul Ryan had none of it.

Kansas Republican Roger Marshall was sworn in on Tuesday. During the ceremony, Marshall’s son Cal lifted his arm to do the dance move/meme.

Ryan asked Cal if he needed to sneeze, and then asked him to put his arm down.

The Speaker noted after the event that he still doesn’t get what dabbing is.

Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though. pic.twitter.com/E2hFgyPYZT — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 3, 2017

Congressman Marshall wrote on Twitter that he grounded his son for the stunt.