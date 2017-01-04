Pickerington teen wears suit to meet baby niece because ‘first impressions matter’

my sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because "first impressions matter" pic.twitter.com/KtNV4mvnDU — iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 3, 2017

PICKERINGTON (WCMH) — First impressions matter.

That’s what Pickerington North High School student Grant Kessler thought when he showed up to the hospital to meet his new baby niece. Grant had the whole ensemble: A jacket and slacks, a tie clip, a pocket square, and a nice watch.

His sister Iris snapped a photo of her brother, and the Internet loved it. Since 8:42 a.m. Tuesday, the photo has been shared on Twitter almost 78,000 times.

Grant got to hold his new niece, and the meeting seemed to go well.

Reporter Courtney Yuen is following this story and will have the latest coming up on NBC4 at 11. For more stories right now, grab our free news app for iPhone or Android.