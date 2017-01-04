6 Sears, KMart stores closing in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sears Holdings announced it is closing 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores this spring, including 6 in central Ohio.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as Jan. 6 at all closing stores.

READ MORE: Macy’s closing 2 Columbus-area stores

The company said many of these stores have struggled for years.

The following store closings were announced Wednesday:

Kmart stores

1500 Coshocton Ave Mount Vernon OH

1005 East Columbus St Kenton OH

1284 Brice Road Reynoldsburg OH

3515 N Maple Avenue Zanesville OH

Sears stores, including Sears Auto Center

1075 N Bridge St Chillicothe OH

1701 River Valley Circle S Lancaster OH

All stores above will close at the end of March.