6 Sears, KMart stores closing in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sears Holdings announced it is closing 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores this spring, including 6 in central Ohio.
Liquidation sales will begin as early as Jan. 6 at all closing stores.
The company said many of these stores have struggled for years.
The following store closings were announced Wednesday:
Kmart stores
1500 Coshocton Ave Mount Vernon OH
1005 East Columbus St Kenton OH
1284 Brice Road Reynoldsburg OH
3515 N Maple Avenue Zanesville OH
Sears stores, including Sears Auto Center
1075 N Bridge St Chillicothe OH
1701 River Valley Circle S Lancaster OH
All stores above will close at the end of March.