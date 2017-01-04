Suspects in child’s sexual assault, stabbing told authorities a dog attacked her

BEXAR CO., TX (WCMH) — Two people have been arrested in Texas after a one-year-old girl was injured in what the suspects said was a dog attack, but authorities say was a sexual assault and stabbing.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at 9 a.m. on Dec. 31 for an injured child. A man at the scene reportedly told the deputies that the child, a girl less than two, had wandered out of the home in the middle of the night and was attacked by dogs at the residence.

Investigators say what they were told “was not consistent with the crime scene and evidence.” The child had “extremely serious and life-threatening wounds consistent with a brutal sexual assault and multiple stab wounds.”

Isaac Andrew Cardenas, 23, was arrested and charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child. Crystal Herrera, 22, was charged with injury to a child, serious body injury-by omission.