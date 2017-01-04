‘The Price is Right Live’ is coming back to Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The popular game show will be hosted by Jerry Springer when it comes back to town next month.

“The Price is Right Live” will be taking place, Friday, February 10, at 8pm at the Palace Theatre in downtown Columbus.

The interactive stage show will give some lucky audience members a chance to “Come on Down” to win prizes that may include appliances, vacations, and possibly a new car.

Chosen audience members may play classic games from television’s longest-running game show such as Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, or even the fabulous Showcase. Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 10 years, the Price Is Right Live has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes and sold more than 1.7 million tickets.

Tickets are $33-$53 at the CAPA Ticket Center at 39 E. State St., all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com.