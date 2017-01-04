Twirl those forks; it’s National Spaghetti Day!

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Whether it’s angel hair, or just thin noodles pour on the pasta sauce and celebrate National Spaghetti Day today.

Of the more than 600 hundred pasta shapes produced all over the world, spaghetti is the most popular.

According to nationalcalendarday.com, restaurants here in America began to first offer spaghetti in the 19th century.

The meaning of spaghetti according to dictionary.com means; plural of spaghetto “string, twine,” diminutive of spago “cord,”of uncertain origin.

So make a big bowl of the stringy noodle goodness, cover it in your favorite sauce and help celebrate National Spaghetti Day.