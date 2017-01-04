Two-alarm apartment building fire reported near Little Turtle Golf Club

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Firefighters in northeast Columbus are on the scene of a second-alarm apartment building fire.

The fire was reported shortly after 1pm on the 5000 block of Buffalo Run, near the Little Turtle Golf Club.

Video from Chopper 4 shows smoke and flame coming from the roof of the building while ladder trucks sprayed water from above. Heavy damage to the building was visible.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

