Underground utility problem leaves thousands without power in Columbus

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
aep

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Thousands of AEP Ohio customers are without power in Columbus as crews work to repair an underground utility line.

According to an AEP Ohio spokesperson, the outage happened around 7:30pm Wednesday in the area of West Sycamore Street and South Front Street.

As of 10pm, more than 8,400 customers were without power.

NBC4 has received reports of outages in the German Village and Merion Village areas.

Customers are estimated to have power restored by midnight, according to AEP Ohio.

