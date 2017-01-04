VIDEO: Columbus Police looking for woman who tried to take boy from daycare

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a woman who reportedly tried to walk out of a daycare with a 4-year-old boy in November.

Police released surveillance video Wednesday of the woman walking into a daycare on Cleveland Avenue and using a code to pick up a boy and leave with him.

A worker told the woman the child didn’t belong to her.

“See how easy it is to take a kid?” the woman reportedly said.

The child was left at the daycare unharmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 614-645-2438 or email Det. Benham at tbenham@columbuspolice.org.