Blue Jackets look to equal NHL record Thursday night

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) stops a shot by the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The longest winning streak in the history of the NHL is 17 games, as set by the 1992-’93 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tonight in Washington the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets can equal that mark with a win over the Capitals. Since losing four of their first six games this season the Blue Jackets have gone 25-2-3.

The Jackets are now the Las Vegas odds-on favorites to win this year’s Stanley Cup.

NBC4 will have the latest Blue Jackets information tonight at 5 and 6, and a game recap at 11. 

