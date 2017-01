FAIRFIELD COUNTy, OH (WCMH) — Troopers say a car was found in some water along US 22 in Fairfield County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the 8400 block of Cincinnati-Zanesville Road SW, on the report of a vehicle in the water.

Troopers say when they arrived on scene, they found a car on its top in the water.

The Fairfield County Coroner has been called to the scene.

The roadway remains closed in the area while troopers investigate.