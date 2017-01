COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus firefighters responded to a house fire around 2:15 am Thursday morning.

The single-story home was in the 80 block of Dering Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the home completely engulfed in flames.

The residents, a couple in their sixties, were able to make it out of the house okay but the chief said their two dogs died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.