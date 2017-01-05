Former Buckeyes, Bengals linebacker A.J. Hawk announces his retirement

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A.J. Hawk is hanging up his cleats, announcing his retirement after 11 years in the NFL.

Albert Breer of The MMQB.com reports the former Buckeye linebacker plans to file retirement papers with the league soon.

Hawk was picked 5th overall in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. He played with the Packers until 2014. He then spent a year with the Cincinnati Bengals. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons during the 2016 season and was released on October 25.

He played with the Ohio State Buckeyes between 2002 and 2005.