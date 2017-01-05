Former interim Delaware County Sheriff sentenced for distributing child porn

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former interim Delaware County Sheriff Mark Wolfe was sentenced to 180 months in prison on Thursday and ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution for distribution of child pornography.

Court documents showed undercover investigators observed files containing child pornography being shared through an IP address belonging to Wolfe. During a search warrant executed on July 31 at Wolfe’s residence, investigators discovered a laptop containing approximately 486 videos and 203 images of child pornography. The files were located in several folders on the computer under the user name “Mark.” Some of the videos showed children as young as eight-to-10 months old being sexually abused.

Further forensic analysis of the computer revealed Skype chat messages between Wolfe and several other individuals. In these conversations, Wolfe allegedly distributed child pornography files and claimed to have previously engaged in sex acts with minors and stated that his favorite age is five to ten years old.

The Department of Justice released information about Wolfe’s sentencing.