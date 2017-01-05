Highway Patrol seizes $17,500 worth of meth, marijuana in 2 separate stops

TUSCARAWAS CO., OH (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 8 pounds of marijuana and 119 grams of methamphetamine in two separate stops in Tuscarawas County on Dec. 29.

According to the Patrol, troopers seized the marijuana from a car stopped for a marked lanes violation on I-77. Troopers “observed criminal indicators” and a Patrol drug-sniffing dog also indicated something may be inside. Troopers found seven vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana inside the vehicle, with an estimated value of $8,000. The suspect, 49-year-old Christopher Frank of California, is in the Tuscarawas County Jail. Frank was charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both third-degree felonies.

Troopers seized the 119 grams of methamphetamine that same afternoon from another vehicle that had been stopped on I-77. Troopers “smelled the odor of raw marijuana” coming from the vehicle. The passenger, 31-year-old John C. Bell of Akron, reportedly fled the vehicle on foot and attempted to destroy the evidence. The seized methamphetamine was valued at $9,500 Troopers took him into custody at the Tuscarawas County Jail. He is charged with possession and trafficking in methamphetamine, both second-degree felonies.