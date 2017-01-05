Hospital helps perform wedding service as bride’s mother battles cancer

NDIANAPOLIS, IN (WISH) — A photo posted by a central Indiana hospital is going viral after staff planned a quick wedding for a woman whose mother is battling cancer.

Kristin Owens and her fiancé Brian Powers had their wedding set for February, but decided it needed to happen sooner.

This after Owens’ mother, Cheryl, was admitted to the I-U Health West Hospital intensive care unit.

In less than six hours, hospital staff pulled together a wedding for the couple.

The cafe provided a cake and punch and the marketing team acted as wedding photographers and videographers.

Click on the video to check out the heartwarming scene.