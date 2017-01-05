Hot Chicken Takeover is expanding to Clintonville

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hot Chicken Takeover has announced it is expanding into the Clintonville area.

Owner Joe DeLoss said the second location will opening this spring at 4203 N. High Street.

“We took careful consideration as to where we would go next,” said DeLoss, “based on community-alignment, customer feedback, and 2016 market research, we identified Clintonville as our next location.”

Currently, Hot Chicken Takeover is located in the North Market in the Short North and has a food truck that operates with seasonal availability.

Known for their Nashville-style hot chicken, the restaurant is lauded for lines wrapped around the restaurant and their community-minded approach to employment.

Known for their Nashville-style hot chicken, Hot Chicken Takeover launched as a Kickstarter as a food truck in Olde Towne East.

The Grand Opening for the new location will be announced after construction is under way.