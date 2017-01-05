Man trying to hide DUI arrest buys hundreds of newspapers, editor says

Joseph Talbot (New York State Police)
PALMYRA, NY (AP) – The owner of a weekly upstate New York newspaper says a man bought hundreds of copies in an unsuccessful effort to keep people from reading about his drunken-driving arrest.

State police arrested Joseph Talbot on Dec. 29 in Wayne County and charged him with driving while intoxicated.

Police also charged him with refusing to be fingerprinted or photographed. They say he told troopers he didn’t want his mugshot in the newspaper.

The 12,000-circulation Times of Wayne County says it obtained a mugshot from the county jail. It says it printed the mugshot and a story on New Year’s Eve and published them online.

Newspaper owner and editor Ron Holdraker says Talbot bought nearly 1,000 newsstand copies at $1.25 each.

A telephone message left at a number listed for Talbot hasn’t been returned.

