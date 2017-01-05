Ohio mall requires adult supervision after fight

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) – An upscale Ohio shopping mall where police used pepper spray to disperse a large crowd after a fight last week will start requiring visitors who are age 17 or younger to be accompanied by an adult on weekend evenings.

Beachwood Place mall says the restrictions begin Friday. Public safety officers on Friday and Saturday evenings will check the IDs of any youths in the mall after 5 p.m. who appear to be underage. Minors must be accompanied by parents or supervising adults who are at least 21 years old. The policy also requires juveniles to remain with their supervisor.

The policy comes after a fight that prompted a lockdown at the suburban Cleveland mall on Dec. 26. Police said a juvenile was taken into custody for assaulting a police officer.