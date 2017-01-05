One man dead after north campus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after a fatal shooting early Thursday morning.

Police and medics responded to the 20 block of East Northwood Avenue shortly after 12:30 am.

They found one man with a gun shot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A detective on scene said there was no sign of forced entry.

Two residents of the house were taken downtown for questioning, but neither has been named as a suspect. The incident is under investigation.

This is the first homicide of 2017.

