Pistol packing granny scares off home intruder

SHREVEPORT, LA (WCMH) — The armed burglar broke into the wrong house when he entered Rebbie Roberson’s home.

Roberson, 74, tells KSLA she was about to watch the news when someone broke into her home.

“…and when I started to get up he was in here on me with a gun facing me right to my face.”

Roberson says she was able to grab her own weapon and turned the tables on the would-be burglar.

“I reached over there and grabbed this gun and when i swerved around i pointed it at him and he ran,” says Roberson.

Roberson says she even chased after the suspect and fired at him, leaving bullet holes in parts of her home, but missing her target.

“I tried to kill him. Anybody break in on me I’m going to kill them. He going to kill me or I’m going to kill him,” she tells KSLA.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident but said they have no problem with Roberson’s actions.