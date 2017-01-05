Police looking for two men who robbed two south side stores

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for two men who reportedly robbed a BP Duchess store and a Circle K shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

The men reportedly entered the BP at 4569 S. High St. at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday. One of the suspects approached the front counter, displayed a knife, and demanded cash. The second suspect reportedly entered the store and appeared to act as a lookout before both suspects fled the area in a blue four-door hatchback.

About 10 minutes later, police say the first suspect entered the Circle K at 3200 S. High St. He again displayed a knife and demanded cash before fleeing the area in the same vehicle.

Police say the first suspect is white, and the second is black.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665. People wishing to remain anonymous may call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

CAUGHT ON CAMERA-HELP US ID THEM: Suspect #1 robs 2 convenience stores while suspect #2 acts as a lookout. 1/4@12:35am&12:45am CPD:645-4665 pic.twitter.com/yRzQDtxLYT — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) January 5, 2017