Police officer helps wheelchair-bound man stranded in the snow

nbc news By Published: Updated:
vlcsnap-00005

HAMILTON, OH (WCMH) – An Ohio man captured a Hamilton police officer giving a man a helping hand in the snow Thursday.

The cell phone video shows a Hamilton, Ohio police officer doing the good deed believing nobody is watching.

The battery on the man’s electric wheelchair died.

Officer Mike Thacker pushed the wheelchair to the city’s government services building so the man could warm up and recharge the battery.

The person witnessing the good deed is heard in the video saying “That’s a beautiful thing, thank you Hamilton police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s