PromoWest Fest postponed until organizers find new venue

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — PromoWest Productions announced PromoWest Fest will be postponed until at least 2018 as organizers look for a bigger venue.
The inaugural PromoWest Fest took place in July 2016 at McFerson Commons Park. PromoWest estimates 30,000 people came to see acts including The Flaming Lips, Modest Mouse, and Snoop Dogg.
PromoWest Fest Friday
PromoWest Fest Friday x
