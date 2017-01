CLEVELAND (WCMH) — The city of Cleveland says it has narrowed it search area for a plane that went missing last week over Lake Erie after receiving multiple transmissions from the plane’s cockpit voice recorder.

The search area is a 125 by 325-foot square area.

Weather and water conditions did not allow for divers to enter the water or sonar equipment to be used Thursday, the city said. Rescue efforts will continue Friday.

The plane disappeared late Thursday night over the lake.

Recovery Ops: NTSB equipment receives multiple transmissions from Cockpit Voice Recorder today. https://t.co/aAEoyKPURS — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) January 5, 2017