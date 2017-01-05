Two-alarm fire sparked by burning Christmas tree

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A two-alarm fire that destroyed a northeast Columbus apartment building was caused by a resident burning a Christmas tree in the fireplace, according to firefighters.

According to the lead investigator of the case, the occupant was disposing of a Christmas tree by cutting the small branches off the tree and placing them in the fireplace.

Heat from the fireplace flue radiated to the apartment walls in the unit above until reaching an ignition point.

READ MORE: No one injured after two-alarm apartment fire near Little Turtle Golf Club

The building was so badly damaged, investigators could not determine if there were any issued with the flue being damaged or improperly installed.

The fire smoke and water damage displaced 10 families, 19 adults and 15 kids. The building is estimated to be a $2 million dollar loss.

When firefighters got to the apartments, they called for extra help, “knowing that this is a wooden building and we have a lot of high winds today,” Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said.

Firefighters from five agencies, including Columbus and Westerville, eventually managed to knock down the fire, despite issues with the water in the hydrants.

The building was destroyed as the fire spread through the attics and ripped through much of the roof.

No injuries were reported.