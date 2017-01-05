WATCH: Animal shelter’s purr-fect cat adoption ad

ATLANTA, GA (WCMH) — An Atlanta animal shelter’s new ad has captured the hearts of Internet users worldwide.

The video features a volunteer with Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters who uses some car salesman tactics to try and encourage people to adopt. It was posted on Dec. 24, but gained some traction after being posted on Reddit on Wednesday.

In the video, volunteer Paul Preston shows off the latest “makes and models” of cats available at Furkids and touts their “features,” including that all of them are “self-cleaning, and cleaning, and cleaning, and cleaning, and cleaning, and cleaning.” He even launches into a rendition of a Sarah McLachlan song at the end.

If you can’t see the video, click here.