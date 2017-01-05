WATCH: Giant spool of wire rolls down U.S. 40 near Pittsburgh

UNIONTOWN, PA (WCMH) – Drivers on U.S. 40 near Pittsburgh were greeted by a terrifying sight Wednesday, a giant spool of wire heading right for them.

It happened Wednesday morning on U.S. 40 heading east into Uniontown, KDKA reported.

Video recorded by Dave Cole shows the giant roll passing four cars, hitting a guard rail, going across two lanes and hitting the median before crossing the road again.

Cole believes the roll came off of a trailer on his side of the freeway. A spare tire also came off of the trailer in front of him.

“That’s the trailer I believe the spool actually came off of,” Cole said. “I didn’t actually see it come off of the trailer, but it had straps laying loose and you could tell that it had come off of it.”

Amazingly, nobody was injured.