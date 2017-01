FAIRFIELD CO., OH (WCMH) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a 1-car crash in Fairfield County.

The crash happened around 4:55 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 33 and Columbus-Lancaster Road.

U.S. 33 is closed eastbound between Diley Road and Pickerington Road, and one lane is closed westbound.

