VIDEOS: Airport employee helps Dublin family to safety during airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (WCMH) — A Dublin family took refuge on the tarmac during a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday.
Jim Sagona told NBC4 an airport restaurant employee let him and his family out the back door and they hid under a plane.
Sagona and his family had been on a cruise. They were in the airport for about 15 minutes and stopped to get something to eat when the chaos started.
Sagona said someone yelled that there was a shooter. His wife and one of his daughters were in the bathroom, so Sagona was separated from them for a short while before they reunited on the tarmac.
One of Sagona’s daughters is a sophomore at Ohio University, and another is a junior at Dublin Jerome. Sagona said the family has not been able to come back to their luggage because the baggage claim is still an active shooter scene.