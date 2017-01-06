Columbus Police looking for man who stole $1,600 worth of cigarettes from Turkey Hill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a man who stole $1,600 worth of cigarette cartons from a Turkey Hill on Winchester Pike in December.

Police say the suspect walked into the store at 5:18 a.m. Dec. 14.

He broke into a locked cabinet, as seen in the surveillance video, and stole $1,600 worth of cigarettes.

He fled the store on foot and entered an unknown vehicle. The suspect is described as 5’8, 300 pounds and wearing brown gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 614-645-2088.