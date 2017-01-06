CPD: First homicide of 2017 was drug related; victim was OSU student

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say the deadly shooting Tarak Underiner was drug related.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning in the 20 block of East Northwood Avenue. Officers found Underiner, 20, dead on scene with several gun shot wounds.

This morning, police confirmed to NBC4 the motive behind the shooting was drug related. Police also say they recovered guns at the house.

Underiner was a current student at Ohio State University and a member of Buckeyes for Concealed Carry on Campus.

Police say the incident is not connected to the university.

This is the first homicide of 2017. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to called the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.