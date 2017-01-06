First Zoo babies of 2017 are snake-necked turtles

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The firstborn animals at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in 2017 are snake-necked turtles, the Zoo announced Friday.

Two turtles hatched in 2016, and two in 2017. All four turtles that have hatched so far weigh about 9 grams each.

The Zoo has not bred this species since 1998. The snake-necked turtle is named for its uniquely long neck. The Zoo says the turtle wraps its neck tightly around its body for protection instead of retreating inside its shell. It is listed as “near threatened” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, or IUCN.