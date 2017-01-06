Friday Freebies: Free gym and fitness trials in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Is getting in shape one of your New Year’s resolutions? Are you thinking about joining a gym but have no idea which one to pick? Do you want to try a new workout without having to commit? Don’t worry — we’ve rounded up the best free gym and fitness trials in Columbus, so you can try the gym before you buy a membership.

Go Fitness

Go Fitness offers one of the best free trials around. Newcomers over the age of 20 can get a 10-day free pass if they qualify. Be sure to bring a photo ID with you.

Snap Fitness 24-7

Snap Fitness is offering a 7-day free trial so you can experience everything the gym has to offer. During the free trial, you can work out during staffed hours, and it’s easy to transition your trial into a membership at any time during that seven days. Visit their website or stop by in order to get started.

Ronin Training Center

Thinking about learning a martial art? Right now, you can sign up to try all the martial arts classes at Ronin Training Center absolutely free for one week. Classes range from MMA training to Ronin Fit to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu to Boxing to Judo, with just about everything in between.

Yoga Six

Looking for a yoga studio? Try one week of free yoga at Yoga Six. This offer is open to new students and local residents only. You can take any class at any studio at any time.

Capital Club Health and Fitness Center

Are you looking for something more than your average gym experience? The Capital Club is one of Columbus’ premier health clubs featuring everything from a weight room and cardio equipment, to group classes and a masseuse. Right now, you can call or stop by to see you can qualify for a free 1-week membership.

Anytime Fitness

If you’re looking for another 24-hour gym, sign up for a 7-day free trial at Anytime Fitness. Anytime Fitness has three locations in Central Ohio, with a fourth location coming soon. You can get a fitness consultation, take part in group training or learn how you can take advantage of your own personal trainer.

Power Shack Fitness

If you need a traditional gym without all the gimmicks, check out Power Shack Fitness. Right now, you can get a 5-day free pass. The pass is good at all locations (Hilliard, Grove City, Pickerington and Westerville). You must bring proof of residency at the time of validation.

Yoga on High

Yoga on High offers free introductory classes every season so newcomers can get a taste of the class before signing up for the series. The studio also offers a free community class once a week. No sign-up is necessary, but spaces are available on a first-come basis.

TITLE Boxing Club

Want to try kickboxing but aren’t sure it’s for you? At all TITLE Boxing Club locations, you get your first class free! You’re guaranteed to work up a sweat, get your heart pumping, relieve some stress and feel like you can take on the world when you’re done.

Cycle614

If you love indoor cycling or just want to see what all the hype is about, check out Cycle614. Your first ride is free. All you have to do is sign up online and book your bike for the class you want. It couldn’t be any easier!