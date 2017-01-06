Reports: Jane Timken named new Ohio GOP chair

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Jane Timken will be the new chair of the Ohio Republican Party, multiple news sources are reporting.

Former chair Matt Borges will stay on as Chairman Emeritus.

President-elect Donald Trump has personally intervened in support of Timken, a fundraiser and member of one of the Ohio GOP’s most politically generous families.

Timken challenged Borges on grounds that he failed to “fully support” Mr. Trump after the New York billionaire won the party’s nomination, which was his obligation as chairman.