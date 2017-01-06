Man breaks into Public Storage, gets shot at before fleeing scene

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– A man who broke into the Public Storage on Kinnear Road early Friday morning has been found and arrested by officials after a brief search.

Police say the man allegedly broke into the business through a bathroom, when he accidentally woke the live-in manager up.

Clinton Township officers say the manager then confronted the man and shot at him. The manager then chased the man, who fled the scene. The manager told police he believed he hit the man.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 1:40 am, where they began looking for the man, described as a 5’7″ white man with a gun shot wound.

Police say he left behind several pieces of evidence, such as clothing and burglary tools. They believe he was trying to take the lock box.

Shortly before 3:14 am Franklin County deputies were searching a parking lot at the corner of W Lane Avenue and Fyffe Road, where they heard commotion coming from a parked car.

They opened the car and found the man lying down inside. Medics treated him at the scene for minor injuries and he was arrested.

Officials said the man did not appear to have any gun shot wounds, but had been scratched pushing through some brush and trees while fleeing on foot from the crime scene.

The manager lives on site with his wife and three small children at Public Storage. None of them were hurt in the incident.