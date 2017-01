COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say a man is in the hospital after he was assaulted around 12:35 am Friday morning.

Police say they believe it happened during a robbery, and the man was beaten with either a brick or 2×4 board.

The assault happened at Hague Avenue and Mound Street, and then police say the man went to a nearby porch where someone saw him called the police.

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation.