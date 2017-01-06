Money stolen from Dayton man who is blind and deaf

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Dayton police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole money from a legally blind and deaf man.

It happened at 5:30 a.m. Friday at 1728 Stanley Avenue — the Plaza Motel in Dayton.

The victim told police that he and a friend were staying at a hotel room when they both fell asleep Thursday night. When the victim woke up, his friend was gone and his $300 was stolen — along with one of his hearing aids and his dark glasses.

The victim says he doesn’t know where she could have gone and says he purposefully hid his money under the mattress in case she tried to take the money from his wallet.

The victim says he has been staying at the Gateway Shelter and wanted a night out.

If you have any information about this case please call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP, or toll-free 1-800-637-5735. You may phone in tips to Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous. In addition to the hotline, tips can also be submitted online at http://www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, or through the mobile app “p3 tips.”