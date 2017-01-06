Naked woman steals patrol truck, leads deputies on high speed chase

ELOY, AZ (KPNX) — A naked woman was taken into custody by Arizona police Thursday after stealing a Maricopa County Sheriff Deputy’s truck and leading officers on a high-speed chase.

It began when the deputy responded to a call of a naked woman at a Shell gas station in Gila Bend.

Once the deputy arrived at the scene, he approached the woman, who told him she was sexually assaulted.

As the deputy attempted to find something for the woman to wear, she jumped in the deputy’s truck and started to drive off, according to investigators.

“The next thing I know, I hear the sheriff’s truck — he had a pickup truck — squeal out of here,” said a witness at the gas station.

The deputy attempted to stop her by running alongside the vehicle, an MCSO spokesman said. He jumped on the running boards of the truck, but was knocked off. The deputy was later taken to a local hospital.

The woman drove east on Interstate 8, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph and attempted to merge onto Interstate 10. Deputies then used stop sticks to take out the vehicle’s tires, causing the driver to crash.

The woman exited the deputy’s truck and, according to MCSO, a non-lethal bean bag gun was used to subdue her. She could face several charges.

